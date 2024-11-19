Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Conference Call On December 19

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI ) plans to release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results before the opens on Thursday, December 19, 2024, with a call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss second quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What: Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call When:

8:30 am ET, Thursday, December 19, 2024 Where

How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via telephone, please dial 877-407-9219



About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

(Analysts) Phil McClain (407) 245-4476

(Media) Rich Jeffers (407) 245-4189

