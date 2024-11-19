Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Conference Call On December 19
Date
11/19/2024 4:31:17 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI ) plans to release its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, December 19, 2024, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss second quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.
|
What:
|
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
8:30 am ET, Thursday, December 19, 2024
|
Where
|
|
How:
|
Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via telephone, please dial 877-407-9219
About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
(Analysts) Phil McClain (407) 245-4476
(Media) Rich Jeffers (407) 245-4189
SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19112024003732001241ID1108903907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.