How A Failure To Support Youth Who Were Once In Care May Be Fuelling Unemployment

A lack of comprehensive data exists pertaining to former youth in care, and this needs to change. (Shutterstock)

Author: Dale Kirby

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Why do people attend college or university? While there are many reasons to do so, a widely accepted outcome of completing post-secondary education is increased opportunity. Gaining and keeping stable employment at a higher income than a high school is significant.

In Canada, median incomes for bachelor's degree graduates are 47 per cent higher then those with a high school diploma . Nearly 75 per cent of employment growth in Canada is connected to occupations requiring a post-secondary credential . Currently, the majority of those with lived experience in Canada's child welfare system are not completing high school . This contributes to youth unemployment.

More targeted efforts by provincial and federal governments are required to monitor and evaluate health, social, economic and educational impacts on the lives of those who have experience with child welfare systems .

Recent study on youth homelessness

A recent national study on youth homelessness by the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness included 1,103 youth respondents who experienced homelessness. Among these youth from 47 different communities across Canada, more than 60 per cent had a history of involvement with the child welfare system.

A man walks through an encampment on Notre-Dame Street in the east end of Montréal in October 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Those with experience in the child welfare system face emotional challenges related to trauma, abuse and neglect. In addition, they contend with multiple changes in their living situations and schools. As a result, they generally have less education: for example, former youth in care are less likely to have graduated from high school or to complete post-secondary education than those without care experience. Consequently, they earn less income as adults.

Post-secondary graduation has the potential to transform lives and reduce unemployment. It is also a pathway for historically marginalized populations to improve their life chances and overall quality of life.

Black, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQ+ youth

Existing data indicate that post-secondary education not only contributes to employment and income over a person's lifetime. It also positively impacts health and social outcomes , making education a key social determinant of health.

Education is a key social determinant of health. (Pexels/Newman Photographs)

Despite this, Black , Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ youth who are over-represented in the Canadian child welfare system are vastly under-represented in post-secondary programs.

Providing better access to post-secondary education for former youth in care can help improve their individual circumstances. It can also address intersecting social, employment and income disparities more broadly.

Addressing barriers

Data from a recent Ipsos poll conducted in April 2024 indicates that 91 per cent of Canadians agreed that post-secondary education is beneficial for the future prospects of youth in Canada . The poll was conducted for the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada.

Ninety-three per cent of those surveyed felt that youth in care should receive equal access to education . The same percentage of respondents agreed this would be beneficial for all Canadians and for our collective economic prosperity.

Considering the low income levels among those with experience in the child welfare system, and their disparities in finishing high school and post-secondary education, it's clear greater action is needed to address barriers to education and employment.

Better data needed

Increased government efforts to bolster equitable educational opportunities and supports for people with experience with child welfare systems are needed. Actions should include collecting comprehensive, longitudinal data on indicators of success, such as:



completing high school;

successfully transitioning to college or university;

getting and maintaining employment;

securing stable housing; improved physical and mental health.

A lack of comprehensive longitudinal data is part of the overall problem in understanding the complex issues facing former youth in care. Scholars from the University of Kansas have offered plausible strategies for research with youth in foster care. Such data would better clarify whether and how current child welfare initiatives contribute to better outcomes across people's lives.

We need to better understand how former youth in care secure stable housing over time. (Shutterstock)

Wrap-around supports critical

To further reduce disparities in the employment and income of those with experience in the child welfare system, we must ensure that appropriate wrap-around care supports are provided .

Child care, mental health services and housing need to be available and accessible to ensure equitable access to education. This is supported by recent research in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland.

Research from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs indicates that Canada is among governments falling behind in ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting life-long learning opportunities - Sustainable Development Goal 4 .

A provision in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms states that “every child has the constitutional right to access the benefits of education.” However, this isn't the case for far too many youth with child welfare system experience.

More inclusive pathways needed

It doesn't have to be this way. In 2020, the not-for-profit organization People for Education released The Right to Education Framework .

Schools, boards, policymakers and education systems can use this framework to monitor, measure and be publicly accountable for ensuring every person can access a quality education that prepares them for a brighter future.

By monitoring and evaluating core educational equity issues impacting youth with care experience, Canada can establish more inclusive and supportive pathways to education and employment. Through needed efforts, the overall quality of life of people with care experience can be vastly improved.