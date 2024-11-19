Crypto And Social Media Trump Other Stocks As Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Soars

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for Bakkt Holdings, (NYSE: BKKT ).

On Monday's trading session the stock soared to close at $29.71, up 18.39, gaining 162.46% on volume of over 7.5 Million. The stock continued gains after the closed The stock was on investors radar following a report in the Times that Donald Trump's social company Truth Social is in talks to purchase Bakkt.

Based on Trump's open bold support of and its future in the US, it's no surprise the stock reacted to the report with big gains.

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds solutions that enable our clients to grow with the crypto economy. Through institutional-grade custody, trading, and onramp capabilities, our clients leverage technology that's built for sustainable, long-term involvement in crypto.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT ) was up over 16% on the close on volume of over 37 Million shares.

TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations

