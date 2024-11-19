Akshay Kumar Among Earliest Voters, Says ‘Good Morning’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the early voters for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The commenced around 7 A.M and the first ones to arrive from Bollywood was the“Khiladi” star Akshay Kumar. The star wore a black shirt paired with beige trousers paired with white sneakers as he made his way to the polling booth.

Akshay even greeted the shutterbugs, placed near the voting booths, with a peppy“Good morning.” It was last year, when Akshay spoke about renouncing his Canadian citizenship and reclaiming his Indian passport.

On the acting front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's“Singham Again” starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Of late, Akshay Kumar has been struggling at the box-office after a slew of his films have tanked at the box-office in the last 2 years. 'Khel Khel Mein', which starred an ensemble starcast, opened at Rs 5.05 crore against the whooping opening day net collections of 'Stree 2' at Rs 59 crore.

Akshay will be next seen in 'Jolly LLB 3' and 'Housefull 5'. There are also reports of him starring in the second part of 'Bhagam Bhag'.

In other news, an old video of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal asking Akshay in Punjabi about one film that he is guilty of not watching or doing.

Responding to this, Akshay said,“The film that I haven't watched yet, I regret not doing that film, 'Bhaag Milka Bhaag'. I would just tell you, I was offered that film, but I opted for 'Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara'. That film, and that's the film I am very guilty of not doing it as well as not watching it also”.

The role was eventually essayed by director-actor Farhan Akhtar.