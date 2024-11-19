India, Australia Pms Launch Energy Partnership, Reaffirm Focus On Defence Cooperation In Rio

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi has said that India's and Australia's focus will be on futuristic sectors with the promise of sustainable global growth as the two countries launched a partnership.

Defence cooperation was also an area of focus for the two countries with vital security interests in the Indo-Pacific region at the Second India-Australia Annual Summit here on Tuesday.

After the meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi posted on X, "The talks were extremely fruitful, and our focus will remain on futuristic sectors which will further global growth and sustainability."

Albanese said that the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership "is a significant milestone in our cooperation. Our new partnership will boost two-way investment in renewable energy."

The two leaders, in their joint statement, said the partnership "would provide the framework for practical cooperation in priority areas such as solar PV (photovoltaic), green hydrogen, energy storage, two-way investment in renewable energy projects and allied areas; and upgraded skills training for the renewables workforce of the future."

"Under the partnership is the establishment next year of the India Australia Rooftop Solar Academy. Australia will partner with India's Skill Council for Green Jobs and the Private sector to train 2000 young Indian technicians on solar PV," Albanese said.

"This is the symbol of new energy in our bilateral relations," PM Modi said, adding, "After the ECTA (Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) came into force, in the last two years, our bilateral trade saw a 40 per cent increase."

The joint statement read, "The 'Make in India' and 'Future Made in Australia' have complementarity and collaborative potential and could help create new jobs, unlock economic growth and secure our future prosperity in a changing world."

India and Australia are members of the US and Japan of the Quad, a group with regional Indo-Pacific strategic interests.

Echoing the intents of the Quad, the joint statement stated that the two nations will work to "address shared concerns and challenges, and work towards an open, inclusive, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

Both leaders also "reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation through the Quad as a force for global good which delivers real, positive and enduring impact for the Indo-Pacific, to advance their shared vision for a region that is free, open, inclusive and resilient."

Notably, India will be hosting next year's Quad Summit.

The statement further noted the sustained progress under the defence and security pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of India and Australia and said that they intend to "renew and strengthen the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation in 2025, to reflect ambition in both countries' elevated defence and security partnership and strategic convergence."

"In the area of defence, through joint exercises exchanged between young officers," PM Modi said, "our relations have seen a new impetus."

The joint statement said that they will continue to work towards "increased and reciprocal defence information-sharing to deepen operational defence cooperation, address shared concerns and challenges."

Towards this, they "agreed to develop a joint maritime security collaboration road map. The Prime Ministers agreed to continue aircraft deployments from each other's territories to build operational familiarity."

They committed to upgrading "connections between Indian and Australian defence industrial bases and defence start-ups, including by opportunities for participation in each other's major defence trade expositions."

On the futuristic elements of cooperation, the joint statement said they "welcomed the growing space partnership between the two countries, both at the space agency and space industry levels."

They said that they cooperated in supporting India's Gaganyaan missions with astronauts, and Australian satellites will be sent to orbit on an Indian rocket in 2026.

PM Modi said the Australian leader assured him of his commitment to the Indian community, especially Indian students in Australia, whose numbers have been growing.