Diamond Industry Felicitate Gujarat CM And State Home Minister For Steadfast Support

In a momentous occasion held at the Bharat Diamond (BDB), the Gems and Jewellery Export Council (GJEPC) and BDB honoured Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi for their steadfast support of India's thriving diamond industry.

“Under the visionary leadership of CM Patel, the diamond sector has flourished, becoming a cornerstone of India's gem and jewellery exports and a major economic driver. With over one million livelihoods linked to the industry, we remain committed to enhancing Gujarat's global standing,” Shah said.

Gujarat is home to more than 80 per cent of India's diamond cutting and polishing operations, with cities like Surat and Ahmedabad recognised globally for their expertise and infrastructure in diamond processing.

This robust ecosystem has placed Gujarat at the heart of the global diamond supply chain, driving India's gem and jewellery exports to new heights.

Mehul Shah, Vice-President of BDB, also expressed his gratitude to the state government, praising its proactive policies and the availability of skilled labour.

“Gujarat's unwavering support has been essential to the growth of the diamond industry. Its world-class facilities and skilled workforce have positioned India at the forefront of the global diamond market,” he noted.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Gem & Jewellery National Relief Foundation (GJNRF), celebrated Gujarat's pivotal role in establishing India as a global leader in the diamond trade.

The gathering saw industry stalwarts lauding the state government's policies, which have been instrumental in nurturing the diamond sector's growth. Vipul Shah, Chairman of GJEPC, emphasised Gujarat's critical partnership with the industry.

The event also provided a platform to explore future opportunities, including expanding export markets, upgrading infrastructure, and leveraging new technologies.

It underscored the collective commitment of industry leaders and the Gujarat government to work together in tackling challenges and seizing new growth avenues for the sector.

