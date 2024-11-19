Reclaiming The 'M Word': How Women At Lenovo Are Taking Control Of A New Menopause Conversation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Menopause can be a challenging time for professional women, who often juggle their careers while experiencing disruptive symptoms. However, what once was once considered taboo is now evolving into a wider conversation between colleagues, as Lenovo's Global Strategic Partnerships Director, Jane Ashworth, explains.

There is a growing awareness that menopause – and the period leading up to it, perimenopause – can be a particularly difficult time for professional women who manage demanding jobs while experiencing debilitating symptoms.

More businesses are recognising the need to better understand and support their female employees going through menopause. At Lenovo, that action is centred around the Menopause Employee Resource Group (ERG), which launched on World Menopause Day in 2022 with the help of Global Strategic Channel Partnerships Director, Jane Ashworth. Jane's own experience, coupled with her understanding of the experiences of women around her, were the inspiration behind the development of the group.

Why did you set up the Menopause ERG and what impact has it had?

We set up the Menopause ERG to support female employees at Lenovo who were struggling in silence. One brave employee who worked for me sent an anonymous email to many females at Lenovo saying:“I'm struggling with Menopausal symptoms. Are you going through the same thing? Could we get together and do something?” I didn't know who else was on this email, but at the time I just remember how amazing this woman was for stepping outside her comfort zone.

From this email, we started group conversations, which were incredibly refreshing. We provided a safe space to talk, sharing our personal experiences and the knowledge we'd gained through our struggles. The result was a supportive group that could benefit all employees.

These conversations led to the official launch of the Lenovo Menopause Employee Resource Group in October 2022, marked by an all-employee webinar on World Menopause Day. It was one of the most attended webinars we've ever held, and not just by females. We invited a specialist to talk about what menopause is, how it affects women, and how to help, as well as individuals sharing their personal stories.

I had been embarrassed to share my story for so long, but after speaking out, the reaction was incredible. People told me afterwards that they had been moved to tears listening to my story and expressed how inspired they were. That moment empowered me to continue dedicating time to help others through this journey.

How has your work in this area been informed by your own experience?

I started suffering from perimenopausal symptoms eight years ago. They crept up on me slowly, but over time I noticed I couldn't retain information as well as I used to. On top of this, my patience was waning, my anxiety levels were high, and my mood was erratic. I had a demanding job managing 60 people in a fast-paced industry, so I did what we women tend to do, and just got on with it. But as time went on, it started to take a toll on me psychologically and emotionally.

I was in a male-dominated environment, and I didn't even know what was wrong with me, let alone feel able to talk about it or seek support. Then the physical symptoms started to become pretty debilitating, and I could no longer ignore them. I remember being at a customer conference in Italy, searching for a pharmacy and using what little Italian I knew. I was so embarrassed by the whole situation. Later I realised there are so many stories like mine – so many women putting up with unpleasant and debilitating symptoms while having to tough it out at work.

What challenges did you face at work due to menopause and how did you deal with them?

Many women in the workplace worry they will be perceived in a certain way, and as a result tend to overcompensate. For me, that manifested as feeling like I should always remain overly calm. When my symptoms hit, I couldn't control that as well as I used to. I'd get upset more quickly and take things very personally and as a senior leader, I felt I couldn't reveal my sadness and lack of confidence, which felt very isolating.

Then came a lightbulb moment when, as the head of the Women in Lenovo D&I group for the UK and Ireland, I attended a big annual award ceremony. I was talking to some women from Lenovo about menopause-related issues and, after comparing stories, they recommended I see a doctor. I wasn't hugely hopeful because previous doctor visits had resulted in a prescription for antidepressants (a common experience for menopausal women). But after discussing my symptoms she told me we were going to fix it. I was just so relieved. I started taking HRT, and a month later I felt like I was back on track.

What has Lenovo done to amplify the conversation and provide support?

There are 10 of us on the Menopause ERG steering committee, and we have all been 'menopause trained'. We're not there to give health guidance, but we can signpost where to get help. We have also set up an online SharePoint, which we regularly update with reference guides like the menopause checklist to help women have more informed conversations with their GP. We also share advice for family members there.

Additionally, Lenovo has partnered with Peppy, an app that provides access to consultants via chat rooms for advice on symptoms and treatments.

Is menopause a 'women's' issue or an 'all of us' conversation?

When we launched the Menopause ERG, we ensured that all webinars and events were open to everybody. Everyone is impacted by menopause, whether that's through a wife, mother, friend, employee, sister, or a boss who is going through it. So it's important that everyone is educated.

After one of our early webinars, a man at Lenovo told me that his wife was going through a terrible time – feeling depressed and experiencing severe symptoms – and shared how he, too, has been impacted by it. He has since been on an amazing journey with the help of our resources.

How important is leadership in advancing menopause awareness?

As leaders, we must lead by example. Menopause is a very personal thing to talk about, but it's also a great and necessary thing to do, particularly for middle-aged female leaders in the IT sector. Male dominance at the senior levels can often make it hard to have these conversations. I was nervous to speak out, but other women gave me the strength to open up. That camaraderie and support network is crucial to breaking the silence.

What is the biggest barrier to creating a more inclusive culture around menopause now?

A lack of general education around menopause has historically been the biggest barrier to an inclusive culture, and, to some extent, it still is. Despite affecting 25 million women globally each year, menopause has been treated as a taboo topic of conversation. Why? We talk about going through our monthly cycle, so why don't we talk about menopause?

It takes a lot of brave women to stand up and say:“Hey, this is what I'm going through. Are you going through the same thing? Can I help you? Where can I get help?” It's up to us to drive the momentum and make it acceptable to talk about. Only then can we help others.