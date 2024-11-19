Fortune And Great Place To Work® Name Cadence One Of The World's Best Workplacestm In 2024, Ranking No. 9

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced that Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work ® have honored the company once again in the Top 10 on its World's Best Workplaces TM 2024, ranking Cadence #9. This is the ninth time Cadence has appeared on the prestigious World's Best list, which recognizes only 25 global leaders selected from thousands of organizations that participated in Great Place To Work's employee survey process-representing the voices of 20 million employees worldwide. The 25 World's Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships and workplaces that are fair and equal to all.

Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence, said,“Our high-performance, inclusive culture is making a positive impact for our employees, our customers, and the world around us. Being recognized as one of the World's Best Workplaces is a testament to our employees' collaboration and commitment to innovating together as One Team. I want to thank them for making Cadence a remarkable workplace.”

At Cadence, employees are at the forefront of transforming the world through AI-accelerating innovation across industries like 5G, autonomous driving, hyperscale computing, and life sciences. This work provides them with unique opportunities to have a meaningful career and to collaborate with the world's leading technology companies while being supported by an inclusive company culture. 93% of employees say they are proud to work at Cadence and 90% feel they make a difference.

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies can only be considered if they are a Great Place To Work Certified TM organization.

Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“As global companies, these employers have an incredible impact on our world,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“We are proud to recognize these companies for their dedication to creating better workplaces for every employee-and by extension, making the world a better place for all of us.”

“This global list followed a rigorous process, one that assures that employees have spoken about what they think are exceptional workplaces where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work,” says Alyson Shontel, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

In 2024, Cadence also ranked as a Great Place To Work in Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Poland, the UK and in the United States, where the company was named #9 on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Cadence also achieved regional recognitions as a Best Workplace in Asia and a Best Workplace in Europe.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For ten years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence .

About the Fortune World's Best WorkplacesTM

Great Place To Work selected the World's Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing more than 7.4 million confidential survey responses, representing the experiences of 20 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2023 or early 2024, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of its headquartered country. Read the full methodology .

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM survey . To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

© 2024 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured

For more information, please contact:

Cadence Newsroom

408-944-7039

...

Source: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.