Swiss International School Dubai Hosts Global Boarding Agents For Exclusive Showcase

Swiss International School Dubai (SISD), in partnership with parent group Nord Anglia Education's Global Recruitment Team, proudly hosted more than 20 global boarding agents from South East Asia, South America and Europe this week. The event offered the agents a first-hand look at the award-winning school's cutting-edge facilities and an opportunity to explore Dubai's unique blend of innovation and culture.

Agents experienced SISD's world-class campus, toured its state-of-the-art boarding houses and had the chance to engage with the school's leadership team. This immersive visit highlighted SISD's commitment to excellence in education and its diverse trilingual curriculum, setting the stage for strengthening international collaborations.

Swiss International School Dubai has experienced significant growth in its boarding programme recently. The school accommodates over 100 boarding students aged 11 and above. This represents a nearly 100% increase in the boarding cohort compared to the previous academic year, indicating continuing global interest in SISDs boarding offerings.

Beyond the campus, guests enjoyed Dubai's iconic attractions, including a luxurious dinner at the Burj Al Arab and a stunning sunset desert safari. These experiences showcased the UAE's unparalleled hospitality and reinforced Dubai's position as a premier destination for education and living.

Ruth Burke, Principal of SISD, commented, "We strive to create a holistic, multicultural environment where students thrive academically and socially. Welcoming such a distinguished group of agents to our campus allows us to share our vision for nurturing global citizens who are prepared - and equipped - to succeed in an ever-changing world. We are immensely proud of the community and opportunities we've built here."

Matt Schneider, Director of Student Recruitment at Nord Anglia Education added, "Dubai is a location where families considering premium education and boarding opportunities for their children are increasingly turning to. Providing time where academic agent partners can experience all that SISD has to offer, to meet with faculty and staff, helps grow the relationships that support our students and families towards their academic, athletic and artistic goals. The education and facilities at SISD rival that of any boarding school around the world."

The centrally-based school, one of only two boarding schools in the UAE, has gained international recognition for its innovative IB curriculum, inclusive ethos and commitment to sustainability. The school was recently ranked as one of the Top 150 schools in the world by Carfax Education, and one of the Top 15 across the Middle East.

As part of the Nord Anglia Education family, SISD continues to offer unparalleled educational experiences that resonate with families worldwide.

Swiss International School in Dubai

Global in outlook, bilingual in approach, Swiss in culture, and yet firmly rooted in the local community of Dubai - that's Swiss International School in Dubai, or SISD.

The Swiss International School in Dubai (SISD), Dubai's first bilingual International Baccalaureate School, opened in 2015, and is the largest Swiss school outside Switzerland.

The school - part of the TAS sustainable organisation - is a leading international day and boarding school where future generations are inspired to become confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, properly prepared to embrace all the opportunities and challenges life presents.

With a diverse student body of 1800 pupils comprising more than 100 different nationalities, the school believes the next generation of international citizens will need to be dynamic, flexible and linguistically ambitious. With this in mind, SISD offers immersive bilingual programmes in either of the Swiss languages of French and German, but also a strong English programme with foreign languages. For students who don't wish to pursue a fully bilingual programme, there is a unique STEAM programme for all children from age 4-11 years. SISD stands out as one of only a handful of educational establishments globally classified as an IB Continuum school, which means it offers International Baccalaureate education to pupils from age 3 to 18.

Offering day school, weekly or full-term boarding options, this leading educational institution offers state-of-the-art STEAM education, and has world-class sporting facilities, too.

The school has laid out its B.E.S.T. Values, as follows,

Bilingual

A unique international and multilingual environment provides students with authentic exposure to English, French, German and Arabic. Students in the immersive bilingual programmes learn to communicate, think and reflect in two different languages. As global citizens, SISD celebrates diversity, promoting all languages and cultures with equal respect.

Excellence

SISD staff believes in maintaining high standards and aspire to be the best they can be. A spirit of enquiry, encouraging both creative and critical thinking is fostered.

Sustainability

Students and staff believe that social, cultural, economic and environmental awareness prepare us to play our part in shaping a better future, both for ourselves and for those around us. The school campus is eco-friendly, winning international acclaim and awards for using less energy to create a comfortable and healthy environment.

Together

In the school's international community, we know that we are at our best when we all work together. We view active participation in the community, from the most local to the most global, as the foundation of a valuable life.