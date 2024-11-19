Cribl Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Cribl's data management capabilities to improve security posture and enhance visibility

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced that its solutions are now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Cribl customers can now take advantage of the Azure cloud platform, making it simpler for customers to onboard and deploy Cribl within Azure. Customers can now use their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to purchase Cribl solutions, eliminating the need for separate vendor onboarding processes and bringing unified billing, reduced administrative overhead, and faster deployment and scalability.

Cribl continues to see growing customer demand for Microsoft, with four Azure destinations–Microsoft Sentinel, Azure Event Hub, Azure Logs, and Azure Data Explorer–ranking among the fastest-growing in Cribl.Cloud, according to Cribl's Navigating the Data Current Report . Microsoft Sentinel is experiencing 2000% year-over-year growth in far outpacing other security information and event management (SIEM) providers in the market.

"We continue to see massive customer demand for Microsoft and we're excited to deepen our collaboration to make it even easier for customers to use Cribl and Microsoft together,” said Vlad Melnik, Vice President, Global Alliances at Cribl.“By integrating Cribl with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Sentinel, our customers can modernize their data management, enhance their security operations, and unlock the value of their IT and security data. The needs of our customers are complex and ever-changing, and along with Microsoft, we're committed to providing the control and flexibility they need.”

Customers can accelerate their migration and modernization projects by leveraging Cribl Stream VM, on Azure, and Cribl Stream for Microsoft Sentinel. Customers can also purchase, deploy, and scale Cribl solutions directly within Azure Marketplace using their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) plan, simplifying procurement, billing, and the overall experience for customers.

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft.“We're happy to welcome Cribl's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To further make it easier for customers, Cribl Stream is also now available in the Microsoft Sentinel content hub, allowing Microsoft Sentinel customers to integrate and manage Cribl Stream within Microsoft Sentinel as a pre-packaged integrated solution.

"We're excited that Cribl is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, making it easier for our customers to leverage Cribl's powerful data management alongside Microsoft Sentinel. This integration allows us to support mutual customers with streamlined, advanced threat detection capabilities, helping them stay ahead of emerging security threats while simplifying their operations," said Joe Cicero, Director of Strategic Alliances at Security Risk Advisors.

This expanded collaboration builds on ongoing momentum from earlier in the year, in May 2024, when Cribl signed a multi-year agreement with Microsoft, making it easier for customers to manage and analyze IT and security data with Cribl in the Azure ecosystem. Cribl also recently expanded its support for Azure with the latest release of Cribl Stream, and added support for persistent queuing, helping Azure customers improve operational efficiency by minimizing data loss.

Connect with Cribl at Microsoft Ignite in Chicago on November 18-22, 2024, or get started with a free trial on Azure Marketplace today.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl's product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry's leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry's first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

