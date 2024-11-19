With The Sweetest Reward 3 Days To Party In Vegas Legends Are Made Every Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with sweet all-inclusive Vegas weekends.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and The Sweetest 3 Days to Party in Vegas .Recruiting for Good is rewarding The Sweetest Vegas Weekend (All-Inclusive VIP Experiences) include; 2025 Revelry at Wynn Hotel, U2 Live at The Sphere, and Sweet Grand Prix (stay at Hotel Fontainebleau).According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good? Join the Club! Celebrate your birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, 4th of July, and VIP Football Club with Us."How to Earn Three Days to Party in Vegas1. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; by introducing an HR Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who makes introduction chooses which 3 Days to Party weekend experience to enjoy.Carlos Cymerman Adds, "With Our 3 Days to Party in Vegas; Legends are Made Every Weekend !"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Sweet Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!3 Days In Vegas...Legends are Made Every WeekendAre You 21+Kickass Love to Party for Good? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program; by introducing a company hiring talented professionals to help fund LA Nonprofit. And earn The Sweetest 3 Days to Party in Vegas; Only VIP Experiences. Legends are Made Every Weekend!

