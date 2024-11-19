Progressive Insurance® Introduces Accident Response® To Customers Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The latest innovation, available in the Progressive app, provides real-time assistance to customers involved in a major accident



MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Progressive Insurance ® today announced the launch of its newest safety feature, Accident Response, to afford customers peace of mind and connect them with emergency or tow services should the unexpected happen on the road.

Countrywide access to the feature comes as the winter season approaches, creating additional hazards on the road for much of the country. According to the Federal Highway Administration, 70% of roads in the United States are in snowy areas prone to conditions that reduce vehicle maneuverability and increase the risk of a crash. Furthermore, more than 116,800 people are injured in vehicle crashes on snowy, slushy or icy pavement annually with nearly 76,000 people getting injured in vehicle crashes during snowfall or sleet (FHWA ).

With driver safety and innovation at the heart of Progressive's offerings, Accident Response provides personal auto customers using the Progressive app with an added layer of protection. The optional feature within the app uses phone sensors to detect when a customer may have been in a major accident. If a crash is detected, Progressive will reach out to the driver to see if help is needed. The driver can then quickly and easily request emergency services or a tow truck through the app or with a live agent. If they don't respond, and the accident appears severe, emergency services will be dispatched to the crash location. If tow or emergency services are requested, Progressive will automatically submit a claim on the customer's behalf.

"Progressive has always put safety at the forefront of our services, creating new innovations with the needs of our customers in mind," said Jim Haas, Progressive Business Leader for Personal Lines Telematics. "Accident Response offers Progressive customers peace of mind by connecting them with the help they need after an accident and quickly starting the process to get them back on the road."

Accident Response is an optional feature within the Progressive app. There is no charge for downloading the app or using the Accident Response feature. The cost for provided services such as ambulance or tow are subject to the coverage purchased under a customer's personal auto policy. To learn more, visit progressive or check out this video .

Accident Response is not available in California and is not available in all situations.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly atNYSE: PGR.

SOURCE Progressive Insurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED