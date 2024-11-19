Nonprofits Get $2.7 Million Boost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Man Foundation awards grants to 15 California and national nonprofits that use music as a tool to improve wellbeing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Music Man Foundation today announced $2.7 million in funding for 15 nonprofit organizations and opened new opportunities for nonprofits to apply for 2025 grants.“These grants are going to nonprofits that are driving permanent changes in the way music is used in their respective fields. That might look like shifting the culture around how music education in schools can support young people in all areas of their lives, or reducing recidivism in the juvenile justice system through music programs, or working with policymakers to increase public investment in the arts,” said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation.“The Foundation is proud to amplify their work.”Southern California GrantsSouthern California Meredith Willson Awards support nonprofits with the potential to permanently change the way music is used to improve education, health care and community wellbeing. The awards are named for Meredith Willson, who wrote the musicals“The Music Man” and“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and in whose honor The Music Man Foundation was established. Two-year grants were awarded to Arts for Healing and Justice Network, Education Through Music-Los Angeles, Harmony Project, Heart of Los Angeles, LA Opera, LA Phil, Riverside Arts Academy and Tonality.Advocacy GrantsAdditionally, seven new Strengthening the Sector grants will support initiatives to increase public funding for the arts, advocate for arts education and pro-artists policies, and raise awareness about the profound impact of arts on health and wellbeing. Arts for LA, California for the Arts, LA County Department of Arts and Culture for Arts Ed Collective, Lifetime Arts, National Association for Music Education, National Guild for Community Arts Education and SoCal Grantmakers received funding.2025 Grant OpportunityThe Music Man Foundation also announced a new grant opportunity for the 2025 national Meredith Willson Awards. Up to $2 million in new funding will be awarded to nonprofit organizations working on a national scale. Two-year grants ranging from $100,000 to $1 million will provide significant general operating support for three to eight organizations. Interested nonprofits must submit a leadership letter by Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.Visit for more information.About The Music Man FoundationThe Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith's widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as the Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation and substantially increased the Foundation's endowment upon her death in 2010. The Foundation's mission is to empower organizations using music to catalyze enduring change and to amplify our founders' musical legacy. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $22 million to 80 organizations. In addition to“The Music Man,” Meredith Willson wrote the musical,“The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” and beloved songs“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and the University of Iowa fight song.# # #Visuals: Photos are available to the media.

