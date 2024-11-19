Golf: Hitaashee Starts Big Favourite For Final Leg Of WPG Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Hitaashee Bakshi, who has had a phenomenal season on the Women's Pro (WPG), will return for the 15th and final leg of the Tour at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday with the Order of Merit sewn up.

Hitaashee will face the toughest competition from Vidhatri Urs, who has won three times in eight starts, after having turned pro midway through the season. Sneha Singh, a two-time winner in 2024, and four others who have tasted victories this season will tee up this week at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club.

The final event of the season carries a purse of Rs.10 lakh.

The 20-year-old Hitaashee, who last week won her third title of the season, has also been the runner-up on six occasions. Her 13 starts in the season have therefore seen her finish in Top-2 nine times. The Order of Merit success has also seen her get a spot into the final Stage of the Ladies European Tour Q-School next month. Already a member of the Thailand Ladies Tour, Hitaashee now has her eyes set on Europe for 2025.

Vidhatri has also had a great season with three wins and one runner-up finish in eight starts. This will be the last start for many of the girls who will figure in the Pre-qualifiers ahead of the final stage of LET Q-School next month.

Players looking for a good finish before the LET qualifiers next month will include Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, Vidhatri Urs, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Shweta Mansingh, Jasmine Shekar and Nayanika Sanga.