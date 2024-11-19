Savio Chacko Joins Spinsci Technologies As Senior Vice President Of Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SpinSci Technologies, the leader in patient access care and patient services, is excited to announce the appointment of Savio Chacko as Senior Vice President of Delivery. In this role, Savio will oversee SpinSci's delivery operations, bringing his expertise in driving customer delight through delivery excellence to further enhance the quality and efficiency of SpinSci's solutions.

With a proven track record in strategic leadership, Savio joins SpinSci after serving in prominent leadership roles at GDT, CDW and Accenture, where he was instrumental in managing large-scale delivery teams and executing complex projects. His background in guiding delivery operations ensures that SpinSci's commitment to value-driven, patient-centered care will continue to set industry standards.

SpinSci Technologies currently touches over 40 million patient lives annually, leveraging advanced digital solutions to improve patient access to healthcare. With a vision for digital, equitable healthcare access for all, SpinSci remains committed to expanding its impact and transforming the patient experience across diverse communities.

“Savio's strong leadership and dedication to delivery excellence make him an ideal fit for SpinSci,” said Andy Asava, CEO of SpinSci Technologies.“We are thrilled to welcome him to our team as we continue our mission to deliver patient-centered, accessible healthcare for everyone.”

“I have partnered with SpinSci for many years to deliver excellent client experiences and now I'm excited to come onboard fulltime. The past growth and client impact has been great to watch, but new investments in product features and delivery capabilities will make SpinSci a tremendous force. This is what drew me to the opportunity with SpinSci,” added Savio Chacko.“SpinSci is primed for significant growth while improving multiple channels of the patient experience.”

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies is a leading provider of patient access and financial services, empowering healthcare organizations to deliver efficient, equitable care through advanced digital tools and real-time data. By transforming patient engagement and supporting over 40 million interactions each year, SpinSci is driving a more connected and accessible healthcare system for all.

