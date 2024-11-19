CVS Health Names Dr. Sreekanth Chaguturu President, Health Care Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dr. Sreekanth Chaguturu will be President, Care Delivery, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. Dr. Chaguturu replaces Mike Pykosz, who has decided to leave the company.

"Sree and I worked closely together when he started at CVS Health, serving as chief medical officer of CVS Caremark. In that role, and as the leader of Medical Affairs at our company, Sree has served as a trusted advisor to our clients, their members, and CVS Health colleagues, consistently demonstrating our commitment to patients," said CVS Health president and CEO David Joyner. "At the same time, I thank Mike for his leadership and all he has done to help create a connected experience for those we serve. Mike let us know earlier in the year that he planned to move on from the company and we appreciate him helping to lead a smooth transition."

Dr. Sree Chaguturu is executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health where he leads the CVS Health medical affairs organization. He is focused on advancing the highest possible clinical quality standards, increasing access to care, improving patient outcomes and reducing overall health care costs across the CVS Health enterprise. Dr. Chaguturu previously served as chief medical officer of CVS Caremark, where he provided clinical oversight of the pharmacy benefits manager.

Before joining CVS Health, Dr. Chaguturu was chief population health officer of Mass General Brigham, the largest health care system in Massachusetts. He led the system's accountable care organization and numerous clinical care delivery and innovation programs. He is also a practicing internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Chaguturu earned his bachelor's degree in biology from Brown University and his doctorate of medicine from Brown University Medical School. He completed his internal medicine and primary care training at Massachusetts General Hospital.

On its most recent earnings call, the company highlighted recent positive trends in the Health Care Delivery business:



Aetna members served by Signify have nearly doubled

compared to last year, supported by our ability to use touchpoints across CVS Health.



Enterprise connections continue to accelerate patient growth at Oak Street. At-risk membership is up 32 percent from the same quarter last year and the number of Aetna members enrolled at Oak Street has approximately quadrupled since the close of the acquisition.

Oak Street Health, Signify Health, and MinuteClinic all represent ways the company is building a world of health around every consumer.

"Health Care Delivery connects the dots for the people we care for, as we provide better care in our Oak Street Health clinics, in our pharmacies at MinuteClinic, and at home through Signify Health," said Dr. Chaguturu. "We will continue to keep our patients front and center of every decision we make. As we succeed in our work, it means more than 185 million people in our country live better lives. This is what we are capable of at CVS Health when we stay focused on delivering the best care for our friends, family, and neighbors."

