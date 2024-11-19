Katara To Host Children's Festival In Celebration Of World Children's Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara will organize its Katara Children's Festival on Wednesday in celebration of World Children's Day, observed annually on November 20 to mark the United Nations' declaration on children's rights.

The four-day festival offers a variety of activities and events targeting children aged 4 to 14 years. It will take place daily from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM along Ibn Rayb Street.

The event features a blend of cultural, artistic, heritage, and recreational activities, alongside competitions. Heritage-related highlights include oyster splitting and traditional games and workshops. There will also be workshops to teach traditional crafts.

Cultural and artistic events include Arabic calligraphy workshops on cups, stamp painting workshops, and planetarium shows. Entertainment activities range from street performances, video screenings, face painting, puppet shows, and religious quizzes organized by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

A special Moroccan children's activity will also take place as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

Katara Publishing House will participate by showcasing a collection of books and special games for children during the festival.

