National Institute Of Naturopathy’S Pan-India Campaign To Promote Healthy Ageing & Longevity

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Nov 19 (IANS) The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), under the of Ayush, on Tuesday launched a pan-India campaign focusing on the theme 'Healthy Ageing and Longevity.'

The campaign, which marks the 7th Naturopathy Day, is centred around Gandhian principles of natural cures and sustainable living as preventive measures against diseases.

The campaign also aims to boost the well-being of India's elderly population -- projected to rise to 347 million by 2050.

It stresses the need to foster compassion, promote good nutrition, adopt healthy lifestyles, and address emotional and mental health challenges.

As part of the campaign, NIN organised health camps at 35 old age homes in and around Pune, reaching approximately 1,500 elderly individuals.

These camps included yoga sessions, health discussions, and naturopathy treatments designed to support the holistic well-being of senior citizens.

“In today's era of nuclear families, the elderly often face social and emotional challenges. Our campaign not only provides physical health interventions but also encourages community-building and compassion,” said Prof. (Dr.) Satya Lakshmi, Director, NIN, Pune.

The campaign will also engage“schoolchildren to sensitise them about the importance of caring for senior citizens”, Lakshmi said.

It will run with the motto, 'Turn to Nature for Physical Health' and 'Return to Community for Emotional and Mental Health,' reflecting the necessity of connecting with nature. It also urges the need to foster community bonds for holistic health.

Further, NIN has announced an Inter-Collegiate Intellectual Meet, scheduled for January 10-11, 2025, in Pune.

The event aims to provide a platform for 500 students from yoga and naturopathy colleges across the country to engage in healthy competition and knowledge exchange.

Naturopathy Day, observed every year on November 18, was first declared by the Ministry of Ayush in 2018.

The day also holds a historical significance as on this date Mahatma Gandhi became the lifetime Chairman of the All India Nature Cure Foundation Trust in 1945.