Squash The Beef: Habit Burger & Grill Hosts Reconciliation Burger Bash For In-N-Out Burger Fans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This weekend, Habit Burger set the beef aside to celebrate the best of California's burger culture. Fans of In-N-Out joined us for an afternoon to Squash The Beef

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move that proves love of great burgers transcends rivalry, Habit Burger & Grill extended an olive branch (or should we say, a Double Char) to In-N-Out Burger fans this weekend in an unprecedented "Squash the Beef" celebration.

Habit's recent billboards congratulating In-N-Out Burger for their Double Double's #2 ranking by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards* quickly ignited a social media firestorm. What was intended as playful competition sparked major beef, with fans exchanging heated comments about the perceived provocative marketing stunt. The cheeky congratulation rapidly devolved into a digital battleground of burger loyalties.

Realizing sometimes the best way to win is to bring people together, Habit invited fans from both burger camps to enjoy a complimentary feast - a free Double Charburger, crispy fries, and a refreshing drink.

In an open letter to In-N-Out fans published in the L.A. Times, Habit writes:“In times like these, it's important to remember what brings us together-burgers. We were so excited that our Double Char was voted #1 in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards*, that we wanted to celebrate. But perhaps our billboards congratulating you on the #2 spot were a bit excessive. Maybe we lost sight of what really matters-which is that the TWO best burgers in the country are both from right here in California... So we're calling a truce.”

The event was emceed by an IHeartMedia DJ team and attended by 300 In-N-Out fans, Habit Burger fans, and local influencers, transforming a potential burger battle into a celebration of California's legendary burger culture.

"With all the love (and heated opinions) Californians have for In-N-Out Burger, we knew our billboards would ruffle a few feathers," said Jack Hinchliffe, CMO of Habit Burger & Grill. "We know that times are tense. So, we decided to spread some joy - by literally giving away burgers to start the healing... and the eating."

Because at the end of the day, there's enough room in the Golden State for two amazing burger experiences.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit .

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:



FB:

IG:

TikTok: @habitburgerandgrill LinkedIn:

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal's“Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at .

Sources: Newsweek, Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: ...





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at