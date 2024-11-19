Mary's Gone Crackers Now Available At Costco Nationwide In New Family Packs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The organic and gluten-free snack brand has developed 18 oz. family-sized packaging of the Super Seed Everything cracker exclusively for Costco members

RENO, Nev., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers , a leader in organic and gluten-free snacks, is proud to announce that its popular Super Seed Everything flavor is now available at Costco locations nationwide. For the first time, consumers can purchase Mary's Gone Crackers in exclusive 18 oz family-sized packs, offering a convenient and healthy snack option for homes across the country.

The Super Seed Everything flavor is now available at Costco locations nationwide. For the first time, consumers can purchase Mary's Gone Crackers in exclusive 18 oz family-sized packs, offering a convenient and healthy snack option for homes across the country.

Continue Reading

This expansion into Costco is a significant achievement for Mary's Gone Crackers, marking its return to the wholesale giant. Now with this additional distribution, the brand is competing more directly in the premium snack category, offering consumers a better-for-you option that stands out for its high-quality ingredients and plant-based origins.

"Our return to Costco offers a better alternative for shoppers seeking authentic artisanal crafted nutritious, clean-ingredient snacks," explained Michael Finete, CEO of Mary's Gone Crackers. "As more consumers become aware of the importance of knowing what's in their food, our Super Seed Everything crackers offer the perfect blend of great taste and healthy ingredients from sustainable farms. This family-size pack is ideal for households seeking value and looking for a better option in the snack aisle, especially as we head into the holiday season.

This option, exclusively available at Costco, promises to bring family and friends together around a product they can really feel good about sharing."

With the holiday season offering a variety of dining opportunities, these family-sized packs are perfect for festive gatherings and entertaining. The crackers' hearty, flavorful crunch pairs well with a variety of spreads, cheeses and dips, making them an ideal addition to any holiday platter. Whether hosting a party or looking for a wholesome snack to share, these crackers provide a nutritious and delicious option for all diners.

As Mary's Gone Crackers celebrates its 20th anniversary, the brand has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States. Its products are crafted with certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients, and are available in both specialty and mainstream grocery stores across North America. As a brand dedicated to sustainability, Mary's Gone Crackers sources its ingredients consciously and operates a nut-free facility.

Finete added, "We are proud to have reached this incredible milestone of 20 years in business, and this is just the beginning. In the last year alone, we've made significant steps towards increased production, improved taste and consistency and most recently, new packaging. There are more exciting changes to come as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings to meet the needs of today's health-conscious consumers looking for better options."

For more information about Mary's Gone Crackers and to find the new family-size packs at Costco, visit marysgonecrackers.

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Mary's Gone Crackers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED