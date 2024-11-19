Bihar Education Department Suspends 'Teacher Transfer Policy'

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) The Education Department in Bihar has suspended the 'Teacher Transfer Policy' after the Patna High Court's directive in this regard.

The Patna High Court imposed an immediate stay on the transfer and posting of teachers, citing concerns over the policy's execution or potential violations.

Justice Prabhat Kumar Singh announced the order while hearing a petition challenging the transfer policy.

The court has directed the state to clarify the matter within three weeks.

The court said that there are several substantive issues which require detailed justification.

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar confirmed that the teacher transfer policy has been suspended and current postings would remain unchanged.

He stated, "Teachers will be transferred only after a five-phase competency test, implying that merit and skill assessments will play a role in future transfers."

"We may modify the transfer policy to address existing issues or improve its fairness and efficiency. Teachers currently holding positions will continue being in their positions," Minister Kumar said.

The Education Minister acknowledged practical challenges in the policy and emphasised that concerns raised by teachers' organisations were being recognised.

"Teachers will continue to work in their current schools. Any transfers will only occur after the five-stage competence process is completed,” he said.

Earlier, the state government had instructed teachers to submit their preferences for transfer and posting by November 22.

When the policy was launched, an official of the Department said it prioritises the transfer of teachers based on specific conditions, especially for those facing personal difficulties.

"Teachers who are seriously ill, handicapped, widowed, divorced, living alone, or in a husband-wife teacher pair will receive preference during transfers," the official said.