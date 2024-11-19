Federer Hails 'Historic' Nadal Ahead Of Imminent Retirement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Málaga, Spain: great Roger Federer hailed his former rival Rafael Nadal on Tuesday ahead of the Spaniard's imminent retirement from tennis at the Davis Cup.

"Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you've had. Including 14 French Opens -- historic!" Federer wrote on social X.

"You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud."

Retired Swiss star Federer and Nadal faced each other 14 times at Grand Slam tournaments with Nadal holding a 6-3 advantage in finals.



The Spaniard also had a 24-16 winning record overall in their head-to-head meetings.

"You beat me -- a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could," Federer, who won 20 Grand Slams, continued.

"You made me reimagine my game-even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge."

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, will bow out from professional tennis after competing with Spain at the Davis Cup.

David Ferrer's team face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, although it is unknown if Nadal will participate in the tie.

The 38-year-old has struggled badly with injury in the last few years, leading him to the decision to retire.

Federer recalled Nadal partnering him in doubles at his own retirement at the Laver Cup in 2022.

"It meant everything to me that you were there by my side -- not as my rival but as my doubles partner," added Federer.

"Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career."