UN Secretary-General stresses urgent need for Middle East free of nuclear, chemical, biological weapons

(MENAFN) In a powerful address delivered last night, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the urgent need for a Middle East free of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons. Although the idea of establishing a weapons-free zone in the region has been under discussion for decades, Guterres highlighted that recent regional conflicts and rising tensions have made this goal more pressing than ever.



Guterres pointed to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been embroiled in conflict for over a year, as a key threat to regional and global stability. The deteriorating situation in Gaza, he warned, risks spilling over into neighboring countries, further destabilizing the entire region. In addition, rising tensions in Lebanon have only added to the region’s volatility. Against this backdrop, Guterres emphasized the critical importance of advancing efforts to rid the Middle East of weapons of mass destruction, which could help de-escalate these tensions and contribute to lasting peace.



The Secretary-General reaffirmed that true and lasting security, not just in the Middle East but across the globe, is inseparable from disarmament. He called on the international community to take swift and decisive action, urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of hostages, and the beginning of a genuine, irreversible process toward a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Guterres also reminded the international community of the broader commitment to disarmament outlined in the *Charter for the Future*, a global pledge adopted in September. This charter sets forth a renewed commitment to eliminating nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, and Guterres argued that the creation of a WMD-free zone in the Middle East would be a vital step in realizing this global vision. He acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the ongoing efforts of those working toward this ambitious goal, noting that the success of the current conference and the collective dedication to disarmament could pave the way for a more peaceful and secure future.



Concluding his speech, Guterres emphasized that a WMD-free Middle East would not only be a significant achievement for the region but also send a strong message to the world about the importance of continued disarmament. He called on all nations to unite and redouble their efforts to ensure a lasting peace, both for the people of the Middle East and for the entire global community.

