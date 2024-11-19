United Nations General Assembly passes six resolutions

(MENAFN) In a significant move last night, the United Nations General Assembly passed six resolutions aimed at strengthening the UN’s collaboration with regional and international organizations. These resolutions highlight the importance of maintaining robust partnerships to address global issues and uphold international peace and security.



The Secretary-General's report, which reviews the progress made in the past two years, emphasized that such cooperation is vital for achieving key global objectives, including maintaining peace, protecting human rights, and advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The report reinforced the idea that multilateral cooperation is essential to meeting these pressing challenges.



After a recorded vote on a single item, the Assembly adopted five of the resolutions by consensus. These resolutions focus on enhancing the UN’s partnership with several organizations: the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM), the League of Arab States, the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), and the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).



The most contentious vote centered on a resolution concerning the UN’s cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which passed with 67 votes in favor, eight against (including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine), and 69 abstentions. The vote reflected differing views on the CSTO's role in regional security dynamics.

