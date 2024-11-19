Meeting With Mufti Azhari Not To Influence Votes, Don’T Support Anyone Spewing Hate: Abu Azmi (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi's meeting with Islamist cleric Mufti Salman Azhari created much uproar on social as this was seen as endorsement of the radical preacher arrested for 'hate speech' in Gujarat, months ago.

The SP leader, facing flak over meeting the Mufti and promising stern laws against acts of blasphemy, said that this was not for influencing votes of any particular community. When questioned on Salman Azhari's provocative and inflammatory remarks in the past, he said that he doesn't support anyone speaking against the country and would support stern action if somebody tries to show the country in poor light.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Azmi spoke on a multitude of issues including Tirupati Balaji temple's new rule to the attack on Anil Deshmukh.

Following is the full interview:

IANS: Why you don't consider Salman Azhari's statements controversial? There are several videos available on YouTube which show his provocative speeches. Your comment?

Abu Azmi: I don't believe he has said anything against our country. However, if anyone does speak against the country, strict action should be taken. I will never support such individuals.

IANS: Are you meeting Azhari for getting votes in the Maharashtra elections?

Abu Azmi: No, it's not like that. The one who made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad is not being called controversial. The Chief Minister who ordered to remove the speakers from mosques and prevent women from wearing the burqa isn't being called controversial. Mufti Salman Azhari didn't say anything controversial. He was wrongfully arrested because he is Muslim. He was granted bail by every court. They detained him under Gujarat law, keeping him in jail for 8.5 months. The Supreme Court itself ruled that his statements were not controversial.

IANS: Fahad Ahmad and his actress wife Swara Bhaskar met Maulana Sajjad Nomani. You are meeting Azhari. Are you trying to influence a particular group for votes?

Abu Azmi: No, it is completely wrong. I only meet people who are working to protect our Constitution. I stand with those who promote unity. But when leaders say that if they cross the 400-seat mark, they will change the Constitution, I ask leaders like Maulana Sajjad Nomani to step forward and safeguard our Constitution.

IANS: Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Chief Shyam Lal Pal has written a letter to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) urging that no police personnel check voter IDs during the upcoming by-polls on November 20. What is your opinion?

Abu Azmi: If this proposal is approved, it will be very good. It's not right to embarrass any woman. If you need to check someone's ID, create a cabin and do it respectfully.

IANS: Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar has seen growing concerns over the increasing drug trade. What do you want to say about this?

Abu Azmi: Is the drug trade only a problem in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar? Drugs are available all over India. It's the duty of the police to stop it. Opposition leaders are trying to create a narrative against us.

IANS: What is your response to the stone-pelting incident involving Anil Deshmukh?

Abu Azmi: This is nothing but goondaism by the BJP. They say whatever they want, and nothing happens. But when secular leaders speak out, they face attacks like this.

IANS: There are reports claiming that non-Hindus will be banned from entering the Tirupati Balaji temple. What do you have to say about this?

Abu Azmi: This is all part of a hate agenda. They are trying to create conflict between Hindus and Muslims.