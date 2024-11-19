President-elect Donald Trump reaffirms his plan to declare national emergency

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has reaffirmed his plan to declare a national emergency regarding border security and deploy the U.S. military to carry out large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants. Immigration was a key issue throughout his election campaign, during which he promised to deport millions and secure the U.S.-Mexico border, which he claims has seen an unprecedented influx of illegal crossings under President Joe Biden.



Trump confirmed these intentions in a post on his social platform, where he echoed a statement by a conservative activist. The activist's post suggested that Trump is prepared to invoke a national emergency and utilize military forces to reverse what he characterized as an "invasion" occurring under Biden’s administration, through mass deportations. Trump responded to the post with a simple "Right!" in agreement.



Trump's victory in the election marked a return to the presidency after his defeat in 2020, with Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, also losing on November 5. Since then, Trump has announced the formation of a new government featuring staunch immigration hardliners, including Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under Trump. Homan, known for his criticism of Biden's immigration policies, has referred to himself as "Caesar of the Frontier."



During a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, Homan warned undocumented immigrants, saying, "You better pack your bags," in reference to the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S. Trump's deportation plan is expected to affect millions of American households.



Trump’s rhetoric about securing the southern border has sparked controversy, especially his claims of an "invasion" by immigrants, whom he has previously accused of committing violent crimes, including raping and killing Americans. Throughout his campaign, Trump frequently used incendiary language to condemn illegal immigration, referring to immigrants as those who "poison the blood" of the United States.

