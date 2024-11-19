Violence in Gaza, West Bank escalates dramatically

(MENAFN) The violence in Gaza and the West Bank has escalated dramatically, with the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, claiming responsibility for sniping five Israeli in the Al-Jawani area of central Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli on residential areas across Gaza resulted in 46 Palestinian fatalities, including 30 in northern Gaza.



The ongoing aerial bombardment and destruction of homes continue, with Israeli forces maintaining a strict siege on Gaza, targeting heavily populated areas. The of Health in Gaza reported that over the past two days, Israeli forces carried out four massacres, resulting in 76 Palestinian martyrs and 158 injuries. This brings the overall death toll since October 7, 2023, to 43,922 martyrs and nearly 104,000 wounded.



The Ministry's statement also emphasized that many of the targeted homes were providing shelter to displaced civilians, including women and children, who had fled previous bombings. These civilians have been subjected to indiscriminate airstrikes, with Israeli warplanes dropping tons of bombs on these areas.



In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces conducted ten air raids on Beit Lahia, deploying massive explosive payloads. The attacks followed the deaths of two Israeli soldiers in the region, reportedly killed by resistance fighters emerging from an underground tunnel. The total number of Israeli soldier fatalities since the beginning of the conflict has reached 798, with over 5,300 soldiers injured, according to the Israeli military.



Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces deployed additional reinforcements to Qalqilya and continued arrest operations across the region. Clashes broke out in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus, where Israeli forces engaged with Palestinian resistance fighters. The Israeli military surrounded the camp, deploying snipers and bulldozers to destroy infrastructure and streets. Resistance fighters reportedly detonated an explosive device on a military bulldozer during the confrontation.



Additionally, Israeli forces raided the town of Beita, south of Nablus, targeting several neighborhoods in an ongoing crackdown on Palestinian resistance in the northern West Bank.

MENAFN19112024000045015687ID1108901629