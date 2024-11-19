Ivy Central - College Counseling Team Are Now Enrolling Students Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ivy Central, a leading college counseling team, headed by Caroline Linger, is excited to announce that they are now accepting new students for their new season 2025-26. With a team of experienced counselors and a proven track record of success, Ivy Central is dedicated to helping students achieve their academic and career goals.

Founded in 2010, Ivy Central has been providing personalized college counseling services to students in the United States, United Kingdom, UAE, India, and Singapore. However, with the increasing demand for their services, the team has decided to expand their reach and welcome students from all over the globe. This move is in line with their mission to provide equal opportunities for students to receive quality education and guidance, regardless of their location.

The team at Ivy Central is committed to helping students navigate the complex college application process and make informed decisions about their future. They offer personalized college counseling to ensure that each student receives individualized attention and support. With their expertise and in-depth knowledge of the college admissions process, Ivy Central has helped numerous students gain acceptance into top universities, including the Ivy Leagues, MIT, Stanford, UC Berkeley, UC LA and many other Top 30 Universities and Colleges. Their results over the past decade have included

159 Ivy League Wins | 453 UC Wins | Over 2500 US Top 50 Wins

"We are thrilled to open our doors to students from all over the world. Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible guidance and support to help students achieve their academic and career goals. We believe that every student deserves the opportunity to receive a quality education, and we are committed to making that a reality," said the founder of Ivy Central.

If you or someone you know is in need of college counseling services, Ivy Central is now accepting new students. With their personalized approach and proven success, they are the perfect partner to guide you through the college admissions process. Ivy Central also offers insider and indepth information about College admissions on their site for free. For more information, visit ivycentral

