Punyam Academy Has Launched New Course - ISO 55001:2024 Lead Auditor Training

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy is pleased to announce of launching its latest E-learning course on ISO 55001:2024 lead auditor training for Asset Management System. With the help of innovative training, professionals will be able to audit and evaluate Asset Management Systems by the most recently revised ISO 55001:2024 standard. The course assists users in comprehending audit procedures, standards, and asset management system needs. The advanced e-learning course can be taken at home or in the office.



Upon successful completion of the online course, participants receive the ISO 55001:2024 lead auditor training certificate, helping them for becoming qualified lead auditors. The purpose of this online course is to expedite e-learning methods and give consumers a comfortable option for learning. ISO 55001 certifications guarantee long-term value generation, improved performance, risk mitigation, and strong asset management. The implementation of ISO 55001 enhances stakeholder confidence and decision-making. The training provided by Punyam Academy equips lead auditors to successfully conduct Asset management system certification audits.



The course includes eight interactive online sessions that are comprising with lectures with audio-visual presentations, handouts, and online exams, to ensure thorough comprehension of the training material. Participants in this eight-session ISO 55001 lead auditor course will learn about requirements, terminology and definitions, documentation, the audit process, roles and duties, conducting an audit, nonconformity, and corrective measures, among other subjects. The lectures are available for download for offline learning because they are in a PDF format. In Session 7, a useful sample asset management system manual is given for document inspection and comprehension of adequacy audit results. There are more than 200 questions on the ISO 55001 Audit checklist, both department- and clause-wise, to help participants to get ready for the final audit.



The ISO 55001 Lead Auditor Training course is suitable for those who wish to become an ISO 55001 lead auditor, and who are involved in the implementation of management systems who have a basic understanding of standards, key personnel, and those who wish to improve their auditing abilities and gain certification as an ISO 55001:2024 trained lead auditor. There are lots of advantages of the ISO 55001 lead auditor training like user login anywhere or anytime, cost-effective, time efficiency, Auto registration with quick control, 24/7 accessible online courses, etc. To learn more about the training of ISO 55001, touch the link:



About Punyam Academy

A licensed training provider, Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. offers PowerPoint presentations, e-books, online courses, documentation, and KPO services for client and third-party audits. They are the leaders in the field of ISO certification, training, and e-learning. They specialize in sixteen categories and offer more than 200 courses that span more than 50 management systems. More than 8000 students from more than 100 countries have completed the courses, which cover topics like risk management, food safety officer, instrument calibration, SA 8000 auditor training, and more.





