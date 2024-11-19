Lulu Exchange Unveils Sixth Customer Engagement Centre At Al Murra

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Exchange Qatar, a trailblazer in cross-border payments and foreign currency exchange, proudly inaugurated its 6th Customer Engagement Centre in the nation, reaffirming its commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction.

LuLu Exchange Qatar, a name synonymous with trust and reliability, has firmly positioned itself as a significant player in the landscape of the nation. The new customer engagement centre was inaugurated by Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar H E Vipul, in the presence of Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Holdings and other esteemed members from the senior management of LuLu Exchange Qatar.

This momentous occasion signifies the opening of the 365th Global Customer Engagement Center, highlighting LuLu Financial Holding's global footprint and dedication to providing unparalleled financial services.

Speaking at the event, Adeeb Ahamed, MD, LuLu Financial Holdings, said,“Qatar is a key market for our operations, and we extend our gratitude to our valued customers and partners for their unwavering support towards our continued growth.”

LuLu Exchange Qatar has consistently pioneered digital transformation initiatives, introducing industry-first innovations to enhance services for retail and corporate customers alike. The company's focus on technology is evident through its mobile payments app - LuLu Money, providing financial services with timeliness, transparency, and reliability.