Score Capital AG: start of offer period for new 2024/2027 bond

ADVERTISEMENT Score Capital AG: Subscription of the bond (2024/27) with 8% interest and a term of three years starts today Munich, 19.11.2024 - The offer period for the corporate bond 2024/27 of Score Capital AG (Score Capital), a pan-European specialist for working capital financing in professional football, has started today. Subject to an early closing, interested investors can subscribe for the bonds until December 10, 2024 (12:00 pm) via the subscription functionality DirectPlace of Deutsche Börse AG. Subscription is also possible directly via Score Capital without bank charges by using a subscription form to be downloaded from the website ( ). The bond (ISIN: DE000A383V65 / WKN: A383V6) with a term of 3 years and an annual interest rate of 8.00% has a volume of up to EUR 20.0 million . In addition to the fixed interest rate of the bond, Score Capital also offers investors an“emotional return”. Subscribers who invest the equivalent of at least EUR 20,000.00 will receive a free jersey of their favorite football club against proof of subscription. The bond offers both private and institutional investors the opportunity to participate in the growth market of professional football, see also the press release from November 13, 2024. Key data of the 2024/2027 bond of Score Capital AG:

Issuer: Score Capital AG

Volume: up to EUR 20.0 million

Term: 3 years

Interest rate: 8.0% p.a.

Subscription period: 19.11. - 10.12.2024 (12.00 pm)

ISIN/WKN: DE000A383V65 / A383V6

Minimum subscription amount: EUR 1,000 Subscription option: via DirectPlace (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) and by subscription form Note: Investors whose custodian bank does not allow subscription via DirectPlace on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are requested to complete a subscription form and submit it to the company. Once payment has been received, the subscribed partial debentures will be transferred free of charge to the subscriber's securities account at his/her bank. About Score Capital AG The management team of Score Capital AG is regarded as the initiator of modern football financing and has been a leader in the structuring and execution of innovative financing models for professional football clubs for over 20 years. As an innovation leader, more than 800 transactions with a volume of EUR 2.5 billion have been successfully implemented. Score Capital supports clubs with financing solutions based on the acquisition of receivables from player transfers, sponsoring, broadcasting and UEFA competitions. Score Capital AG essentially sees itself as a trader of football receivables and generates income from the purchase and sale of receivables, among other things. Score Capital AG has not recorded a single bad debt loss since the company was founded. Contact: Score Capital AG Südliche Münchner Straße 56 82031 Grünwald Mail: ... -p

Press contact: Meister Consulting GmbH Tobias Meister Mail: ... Phone: +49(0)2983-908121 Mobile: +49(0)170-2939080

Important Notice:

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Score Capital AG in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or any other country, and should not be construed as such, especially if such an offer or solicitation is prohibited or not approved, and do not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in the 8% p.a. bond 2024/2027 of Score Capital AG are advised to inform themselves about such restrictions and to comply with them. An investment decision regarding the 8% p.a. bond 2024/2027 of Score Capital AG should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier – CSSF), which is published at and The approval by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the offered securities. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the decision to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be disseminated outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, particularly not in the United States, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933), or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such dissemination outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is required by mandatory provisions of the applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a breach of securities laws of certain countries, particularly the United States. The 8% p.a. bond 2024/2027 of Score Capital AG will not be publicly offered for purchase outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



