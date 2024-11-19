NVIDIA Celebrates Half-Life 2’s 20th Anniversary with Stunning Remastered RTX Edition

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 18, 2024: In 2004, Half-Life 2 made an indelible mark on a generation of gamers. Considered one of the most influential first-person shooters of all time, Half-Life 2 has earned over 30 Game of the Year Awards and a loyal legion of fans.



November 16th marks the original launch of Half-Life 2, and to commemorate the game’s 20th anniversary, NVIDIA has released a celebrating the game’s enduring legacy along with the much-anticipated remaster, Half-Life 2 RTX.



Die-hard Half-Life 2 fans will want to enter NVIDIA’s Half-Life 2 Anniversary Sweepstakes, where they can win a custom-wrapped Half-Life 2 GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card. The GPU comes wrapped with Orbifold Studios’ remake of Gordon Freeman.



To help celebrate the 20th anniversary, Orbifold Studios is also announcing that gamers can now wishlist Half-Life 2 RTX on Steam. Half-Life 2 RTX, in development at Orbifold Studios, remasters every aspect of the beloved original while retaining its look and feel.



Orbifold’s work on Half-Life 2 RTX is made possible by NVIDIA RTX Remix, an open-source platform enabling modders to remaster their favorite classic games with full ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, modern physically-based rendering (PBR) assets, and generative AI texture tools. Consisting of a creator app for remastering assets and a runtime for capturing original game assets and injecting remastered assets back into the game, NVIDIA Remix is an end-to-end platform for enhancing beloved classic games.





