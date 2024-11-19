Provivi and Godrej Agrovet Partner to Launch Sustainable Pheromone-Based Pest Control Solutions for Indian Agriculture

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) November 2024

Bengaluru - 18th-11-2024 – Provivi, a global leader in pheromone-based crop protection, and Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), a leading Indian Research & Development focused food and agri-business conglomerate, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver sustainable pest control solutions tailored for India’s critical rice and corn farmers.

Under this collaboration, GAVL would be introducing sustainable solutions in India. The company will distribute Provivi’s YSB Eco-Dispenser, specifically designed to control Yellow Stem Borer (YSB) in rice and will hold exclusive commercialization rights for the FAW Eco-Dispenser targeting Fall Armyworm (FAW) in corn in India. These pheromone-based technologies will provide Indian farmers with advanced, environmentally friendly pest management tools, supporting the livelihoods of millions of growers who depend on rice and corn cultivation.

Commenting on the collaboration, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, GAVL, said "With changing climatic conditions leading to increased pest challenges, it’s more important than ever to empower Indian farmers with innovative, sustainable technologies that enhance productivity. As a Research & Development-driven agri-conglomerate, we are dedicated to delivering solutions that support and uplift farming families. Our partnership with Provivi reflects our commitment to providing timely, effective support—combining their expertise with our extensive distribution network to make a real difference for farmers."



Rice and corn are essential crops in India, playing pivotal roles in national food security and the economy. As a major player in the global rice market and a significant producer of corn for various industries – including food, animal feed, and manufacturing – India is well-positioned to benefit from innovations in sustainable pest management.

Added, Rajavelu NK, CEO, Crop Protection Business, GAVL, said “Yellow Stem Borer and Fall Armyworm continue to pose significant threats to rice and corn crops, driving up production costs for farmers. With the need for sustainable solutions in today’s changing agricultural landscape, we’re excited to partner with Provivi to empower farmers with innovative, eco-friendly tools to manage these two major pests. Our joint efforts in Integrated Pest Management aim to provide effective, environmentally conscious sustainable solutions to protect rice and corn cultivation."

“This partnership allows Provivi to expand our impact in one of the world’s fastest-growing agricultural markets,” said Corey Huck, CEO of Provivi. “Our goal is to work with trusted partners like Godrej Agrovet to provide farmers with safer, science-based pest control solutions that support both productivity and environmental sustainability.”

The Provivi YSB and FAW Eco-Dispensers are developed using biodegradable materials, ensuring long-lasting efficacy while minimizing environmental impact. These products will be available to Indian farmers in 2029.





