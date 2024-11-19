Star-Studded Myntra FWD Creator Fest 2024: 600+ Creators, Celebs Attend, Glammys Awards Shine

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Myntra, one of India's go-to destinations for all things and beauty, hosted the third edition of its incredible Myntra FWD 'Creator Fest' on November 15 in Mumbai.

The event unfolded as a vibrant celebration of the country's trailblazing fashion and beauty content creators, who are best known for their unique sense of style and appreciation of trends. The arrival of the evening transformed the venue into a mesmerising canvas of avant-garde trends and aspirational, consumer-driven fashion.

Bringing an additional layer of glitz and glamour, Myntra hosted the second edition of the Myntra Glammys powered by Grazia, a star-studded awards ceremony that exuded high-octane energy and panache.

This glittering soiree was a sensational tribute to the phenomenal creators who have left an indelible mark on the creator ecosystem. Attendees at the event included some of the country's most fashionable creators and celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vedang Raina, Rhea Chakraborty, Orry, Uorfi Javed, Munawar Faruqui, and Saba Azad, among others.

“We are committed to bringing the best of fresh, on-trend fashion and beauty to our customers. Myntra FWD Creator Fest celebrates the creators who inspire trends and empower individuals to express their unique style,” said Sunder Balasubramanian, the Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra, in a keynote address at the Myntra Creator Fest.

“As we look to 2025, our focus remains on deepening connections with creators across metros and beyond, while staying attuned to the evolving tastes of India's fashion-forward audience. Gen Z continues to be at the heart of Myntra FWD, offering them the latest trends that truly resonate," he added.

The event was a masterclass in trendspotting for 2025, featuring extraordinary Gen Z fashion shows that redefined style and creativity. The show underscored Myntra's commitment to inspiring its growing community of trend-first consumers with fresh, forward-thinking fashion.

Trends like 9-5 Rizz -- a bold blend of“Brat and Demure” transforming office wear, Cosmic Drip -- celestial, bold, futuristic, shimmering, and avant-garde -- captivated audiences, setting the tone for the year ahead.

At the event, Myntra also hosted the Myntra Glammy Awards, powered by Grazia, further cementing its commitment to celebrating and empowering the creator ecosystem in India.

The jury for the awards featured some of the most respected voices in the fashion industry, including Orry, Uorfi Javed, Mehernaaz Dhondy, Renil Abraham, Mukesh Chhabra, and Munawar Faruqui.

The awards were judged based on key criteria such as fashion representation, consistent creation of high-quality and relevant content, and strong audience engagement.

Aashna Hedge and Sanket Mehta bagged the Outstanding Fashion Creator of the Year award - male and female, while Zakir Khan was awarded the Global Artist of the Year.

Munawar Faruqui won the 'Icon of the Year; Tanmay Singh was awarded the Gamer of the Year; and Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani got the award for Podcaster of the Year.

Firdaus bagged the Impact Style Creator of the Year award, while Taneesha Mirwani got Emerging Fashion Creator of the Year.

Sufi Motiwala won the FWD Fashion Creator of the Year award; Faaya Hundal got Emerging Beauty Creator of the Year; and Chandni Bhabhda was awarded the Entertainer of the Year.

Blogger couple Daizy and Ankit won the Travel Creator of the Year award, while Santoshi Shetty bagged the Fitness Creator of the Year award.

The Myntra Creator Fest was a remarkable celebration of style and innovation, uniting industry leaders, brand partners, and trendsetters in one dynamic event.

Featuring an impressive range of brand partners -- such as CMF by Nothing, Viktor & Rolf, Rabanne, Fujifilm, YouTube, Schwarzkopf, among others -- the fest offered interactive booths and engaging zones where creators could experience the latest products and trends firsthand.

The event also saw experience booths from brands like Snapchat, Lakme, and Freakins, among others, which not only excited attendees but also engaged them with interactive displays and immersive experiences.

The stage came alive with sensational performances from artists like Madboy Mink, Arjun Kanungo, and Yungraja, thrilling a crowd of over 600+ attendees.