Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation To Earnings Presentation For The Third Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bermuda, November 19, 2024, Avance Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Wednesday November 27, 2024, release its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024. In connection with the release, an webcast and call will be held at 14:00 (CEST). The presentation and webcast will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website prior the presentation and available by using the following links:

Webcast:



Conference call:

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ...

ABOUT AVANCE GAS:

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). In August 2024, the company entered into an agreement with BW LPG Ltd to sell its fleet of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC), with delivery of the ships scheduled before the end of 2024. Upon completing this transaction, Avance Gas will own four dual-fuel medium-sized gas carriers (MGC) with delivery in 2025 and 2026, hold a 12.77% share in BW LPG Ltd and maintain a substantial cash holding. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit .



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

