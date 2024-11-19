Vice President Dhankhar To Interact With School Students In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday where he will interact with students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kajra.

Dhankhar will reach Jaipur by a special flight from Delhi from where he will fly to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kajra, by a special helicopter of the Indian Air Force.

This visit is notable for its aim is to underline the importance of education and motivate students. Located in Kajra village of Jhunjhunu district, this school was established in 1986 when the Centre launched the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme to provide quality education in rural areas. Kajra is famous for its heritage and traditions. People here are particularly conscious about education and patriotism. This area is known for the large number of people serving in the Indian Army and other security forces.

The Vice President, who is a resident of Rajasthan, is well acquainted with the culture and values of this region. His visit will not only be an inspiration for the students but will also prove to be an important step towards further strengthening the rural education system, said officials.

The Vice President considers education as a transformative medium and has said many times from various platforms that education is the only medium that can bring change in society.

During the programme, the Vice President will share his experiences with the students and inspire them to work hard to fulfil their dreams.

The Vice President's visit will boost the morale of the students and encourage them towards achieving their future goals.

Recently, Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Jodhpur where he was the Chief Guest at the convocation ceremony of IIT Jodhpur. On this occasion, he called upon the students of IIT-Jodhpur to break non-traditional barriers in education by embracing a harmonious blend of 'gyaan' and 'vigyan'. While citing the flexibility to pursue courses in non-traditional combinations under NEP, Dhankhar advocated the harmonious blend of technology and knowledge by taking up any subject of interest alongside their core subjects.

"India's future problem solvers will be those who are empowered to look beyond strict disciplinary boundaries," he asserted.