Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Chair Key Cabinet Meeting Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Chief Minister's Secretariat. This meeting is expected to address and approve several critical proposals from various departments.

In the last cabinet meeting, held on November 14, the reviewed and passed 38 agendas including a 3 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

The state government had also established new rules for social and media and it sanctioned a specialized team, led by the Patna District Magistrate, which was formed to handle urban encroachment issues within Patna's municipal areas and others.

Tuesday's meeting is likely to follow this pattern of addressing important governance and administrative reforms across multiple sectors.

The state has revised the financial assistance provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In a boost to tourism, the government had approved the acquisition of 50.50 acres of land at Punauradham in Sitamarhi, a site of historical and religious significance.

To enhance law enforcement and urban management in the state capital, 153 new posts have been sanctioned, including 3 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), 3 Police Inspectors, 9 Police Sub-Inspectors, 18 Assistant Police Sub-Inspectors and 120 Constables.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has pledged to provide 12 lakh government jobs before the assembly elections in 2025, with 7 lakh positions still to be filled.

The cabinet meeting will likely focus on decisions related to fulfilling this ambitious employment promise. The Bihar government has recently made significant decisions across multiple sectors, reflecting its focus on development, crime control, and employment generation.

The government has approved the rules for Salary Class Assistants, strengthening administrative frameworks in the health sector.

These moves highlight the Bihar government's multi-pronged strategy to address critical areas like health, housing, tourism, law and order, and employment in the run-up to the elections.