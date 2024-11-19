Egypt: President Al-Alimi Arrives In Cairo To Participate In The Global Urban Forum

(MENAFN- APO Group)

His Excellency President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) arrived today, Sunday, in Cairo, on an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, at an invitation for His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to contribute to the deliberations of the twelfth version of the Global Urban Forum, which starting tomorrow, Monday, under the auspices of the UN.

The Egyptian of Labor Mohammed Jobran and Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to Cairo Khaled Bahah and the Acting- Permanent Representative of Yemen to Arab League Dr. Ali Mosa received President al-Alimi and his accompanying delegation at Cairo airport.

The Chairman of the PLC is set to deliver a speech at the forum in which he will shed lights on the going national development efforts, the financing challenges imposed by the terrorist Houthi militia-triggered war on the Yemeni people and the huge damage inflicted on the infrastructure of the basic services, forcefully displacing millions of the Yemenis.

The President is also set to touch upon the climate changes effects and their disastrous repercussions, the required role by the regional allies and international partners in supporting the government's reconstruction efforts, the government's plans in the housing and services field and the needed response to mitigate the climate changes damages and to achieve the sustainable development goals.

The Yemeni delegation includes the Director of the Republic Presidency Office Dr. Yahya al-Shua'ibi, Advisor of the Chairman of the PLC Naser Mostafa, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Shaya al-Zindani and Minister of Public Works and Highways Eng. Salem al-Harizi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Yemen: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.