Ellis Martin Report: Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) Completes Miscanthus Acquisition From Globetrotters

In this segment of Money Talk Radio's Ellis Martin Report we chat with Patrick Elliott President and CEO of Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) (OTCMKTS:FOMNF).

Forte is pleased to announce the completion of its of the Miscanthus Property (the "Property") a high-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold prospect in central Peru from Globetrotters Resource Group ("Globetrotters"), as initially announced on October 23, 2024.

The Property consists of 4 Concessions: Totaling 3,200 hectares, which was transferred to Forte's Peruvian subsidiary, Cordillera Resources Peru S.A.C and includes an approved DIA drilling permit for up to 40 platforms over 172 hectares, significantly lowering permitting risk.

Under the Mineral Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 21, 2024, between Forte and Globetrotters, to acquire the Property, Forte made a one-time cash payment of US$27,000, issued 3,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.23 per share, and granted a 1.0% net smelter return (NSR) royalty to Globetrotters. With the acquisition now complete, Forte is well-positioned to advance exploration at Miscanthus.

