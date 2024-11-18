Texan By Nature Names Top 20 Companies For Conservation In Texas

(MENAFN- 3BL) Key Points



Texan by Nature has selected Marathon Corporation as a 2024 TxN 20 honoree.

The list ranks the top 20 businesses operating in Texas for sustainability leadership. Marathon Petroleum invested more than $340,000 in 2023 to support environmental and conservation initiatives in the state.

Texan by Nature (TxN), a conservation nonprofit, has recognized Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) as one of only two businesses from the sector on its 2024 TxN 20. This list represents the top 20 companies operating in Texas based on their leadership in advancing conservation and sustainability.

“It's an honor to recognize industry leaders who demonstrate that integrating business with conservation drives valuable global impact.”

“We believe in building a sustainable future through action, collaboration and innovative models,” said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of TxN.“It's an honor to recognize industry leaders who demonstrate that integrating business with conservation drives valuable global impact.”

MPC invested more than $2.3 million to support environmental and conservation initiatives in 2023, including more than $340,000 in Texas. Efforts in the state that earned TxN's recognition involved MPC's El Paso and Galveston Bay refineries as well as natural gas gathering and processing assets of the company's midstream segment, MPLX. Examples include:



Developing a pilot program with TxN to assess environmental strategies, such as recycling water and restoring native vegetation, that could be integrated into construction of natural gas gathering pipelines in the Permian and Haynesville Basins.

Purchasing an additional air quality monitoring station for Juarez, Mexico, El Paso's sister city across the border, to strengthen data collection in the Paso del Norte Air Basin . The El Paso refinery also replaced hydrostatic tank testing with an alternate method, saving millions of gallons of water.

Providing grants to the Galveston Bay Foundation in support of habitat restoration, water protection and land conservation. Promoting environmental awareness through community projects, including tree plantings, managed by the Galveston Bay refinery's Wildlife Habitat Team of employee volunteers.

“Our commitment to safe and environmentally responsible operations also motivates our efforts to promote sustainability in the communities around our assets,” said MPC Corporate Social Responsibility & Community Relations Manager Tracey Tafoya.“Texan by Nature's recognition is extremely meaningful because of its mission to bring conservation and business together to support community health and economic prosperity.”

The TxN 20 selection process involves assessing company data across 12 industry sectors and applying a 17-point scoring system. Criteria include reported conservation metrics, measured investment in conservation and reported Return on ConservationTM index results, among other benchmarks. A selection committee of industry executives evaluates the top 60 companies and then chooses the final 20 honorees.

Details about each member of this year's list are available on the 2024 TxN 20 honorees web page .