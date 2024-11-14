Investment Giant Vaneck Launches SUI-Based Financial Product

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, November 13th, 2024, Chainwire

With a 70-year legacy of offering solutions across diverse industries and asset classes, privately held VanEck now provides millions of customers access to SUI

Investment firm VanEck has introduced a product representing SUI. VanEck, known for its products that provide access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, now offers exposure to SUI, the token behind the groundbreaking Layer 1 blockchain recognized for its industry-leading performance and infinite horizontal scalability. This fully-collateralized financial instrument provides millions of investors access to SUI.

With the new offering from VanEck, millions can now access SUI without needing to hold SUI in a crypto wallet. VanEck holds the referenced SUI tokens in a regulated custodian environment covered by each note, ensuring that the product's value tracks the underlying tokens' value. Like other financial products, the new VanEck offering enables users to easily invest and divest.

The launch of VanEck's SUI-backed product is the latest demonstration of institutional confidence in Sui, following notable on-chain developments. These include partnerships with services like Copper , Zero Hash and Fordefi and the integration of stablecoins such as USDC , AUSD , and the stablecoin-like USDY . Over the past year, Sui has experienced remarkable growth, with total value locked (TVL) increasing by 430% and DeFi volume surging by 692%. In August, 2024, in another show of support, Grayscale, one of the world's largest crypto asset managers, launched its Grayscale® Sui Trust.

To learn more, visit

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, users can visit

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. VanEck was one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends-including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and Exchange Traded Funds in 2006-that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. VanEck's actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies

Since VanEck's founding in 1955, putting its clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.