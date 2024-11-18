UN: Israel's Devastating Campaign In Gaza Causes Mass Destruction, Enormous Casualties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Grinding warfare and Israel's devastating military campaign in Gaza has wrought mass destruction and enormous casualties, said UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland on Monday.

In a briefing before the UN Security Council to discuss the Middle East situation, Wennesland said "after over a year of horrific war and bloodshed, the region is at a grim crossroads."

He said "the international community must act now - together with the parties - to change the dangerous course we are on."

Wennesland warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as winter begins, is "catastrophic, particularly developments in the north of Gaza with a large-scale and near-total displacement of the population and widespread destruction and clearing of land, amidst what looks like a disturbing disregard for international humanitarian law."

He stated that the occupied West Bank remains stuck in a "destructive spiral of violence and hopelessness."

Wennesland went to say that at the same time, settlement expansion continues unabated, as the Israeli Government has taken numerous steps to accelerate settlement advancement, with some ministers now openly calling for formal annexation of the West Bank in the coming months and establishing settlements inside Gaza.

"This comes in the wake of significant steps in recent months to reshape Israeli control in the West Bank, including not only settlement enlargement, but large-scale state land declarations and the appointment of a civilian deputy in the Civil Administration, thus deepening the illegal occupation," Wennesland elaborated.

He cautioned that if the parties cannot find a path out of the perpetual warfare, then the international community must define the path forward.

"Here is what we need: we need an immediate ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza."

He called for the ongoing and concerted diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions around the region, including a ceasefire in Lebanon anchored in the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The UN official stressed that Gaza is and "must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian State - with no reductions in its territory."

He stressed the necessity of ceasing the repeated displacement of the Gaza population, saying people must be allowed to return to their homes.

He said there should be "no long-term Israeli military presence in Gaza, he said, adding while at the same time Israel's legitimate security concerns must be addressed. "Calls for the reestablishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza must be firmly rejected and clearly opposed."

Wennesland pointed out that Gaza and the West Bank must be unified politically, economically, and administratively. They must be governed by a Palestinian Government that is recognized and supported by the Palestinian people and the international community.

He said "there can be no long-term solution in Gaza that is not fundamentally political."

"We are again in need today of such a political framework, that will allow for a streamlined collective response to the acute recovery and reconstruction needs in Gaza, while ensuring these needs are addressed within the context of a political process that tangibly advances us towards a two-State solution and a lasting peace". (end)

