Ukraine Scales Up Advanced Neptune Missile Production - Defense Chief

11/18/2024 3:13:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, Ukrainian manufacturers have already produced the first hundred missiles and have successfully scaled up serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles.

That's according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov , Ukrinform reports.

"Missile Program. Progressing," the minister wrote briefly, informing the public that he discussed plans for 2025, key areas of cooperation and arms industry development with Ukrainian missile manufacturers.

"On April 13, 2022, the Neptune missile system destroyed the flagship of russia's Black Sea Fleet-the cruiser Moskva. This historic moment showcased the power of our national missile weaponry," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

Read also: Romania may join Ukraine in producing Neptu ne missiles - media

According to the defense chief, the country is scaling up the production of Ukrainian missiles. The first 100 missiles have already been produced this year. Serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles has been successfully expanded, with upgrades enabling strikes at longer distances.

Also, new drone missiles are being developed, including the Palyanytsia, which is a“shining example” of successful cooperation between the state and the private sector.“We are also advancing partnerships with international allies in this field,” Umerov wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the modernized Neptun has been successfully engaging ground targets over the past year, so far, at a range of up to 400 km, and soon it will operate at a range of 1,000 km. The range of Germany's TAURUS CL missiles is 500 km.

