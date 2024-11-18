King Receives Qatar PM, Stresses Need For Intensified Efforts To Bolster Humanitarian Response In Gaza
11/18/2024 2:13:17 PM
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Sunday stressed the need to step up Arab efforts to bolster the humanitarian response in Gaza, during a meeting with Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at Al Husseiniya Palace.
During the meeting, attended by HRH crown prince Hussein, His Majesty affirmed that putting an end to the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon is the immediate step required to reach comprehensive calm in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King highlighted the importance of implementing the resolutions reached at the recent Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, commending Qatar's efforts aimed at de-escalation and restoring regional stability.
Discussions also covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and means of expanding cooperation across various fields, the statement said.
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
