Tamil Nadu Backs Union Govt's Push For Technical Textile Hub: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh announced on Sunday that the Tamil Nadu government supports establishing a technical textile hub in the state.

The announcement came during his visit to the National Institute of (NIFT) in Chennai, where he addressed reporters and participated in a review meeting with stakeholders from the textiles, handloom, and handicraft sectors.

The minister highlighted the National Technical Textile Mission, launched with a budget of Rs 1,400 crore, which aims to boost research and development, marketing, export promotion, and education in technical textiles.

Singh outlined an ambitious vision to expand India's textile industry market size from USD 176 billion to USD 350 billion by 2030, projecting an increase in the sector's workforce from 4.6 crore to 6 crore during this period.

Addressing concerns about meeting increased demand, Singh discussed ongoing consultations with industry stakeholders and farmers regarding fabric, fibre, and yarn requirements.

When questioned about competition from Bangladesh, he noted that the neighbouring country's workforce of 45 lakh is merely one-tenth of India's textile workforce, emphasising India's competitive advantage in labour availability, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

The minister also praised NIFT Chennai's Vision Next laboratory for its innovative use of AI tools in forecasting colour and fashion trends, marking a shift from following US and European trends to creating indigenous design forecasts.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa took to social media to request Singh's support for establishing mini textile parks across SIPCOT industrial estates and expanding the textile industry in key districts including Virudhunagar, Karur, Tirupur, Salem, Erode, and Nagapattinam.

