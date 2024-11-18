Global Energy Employment Hits 34.8 Million In 2023: IEA Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 18 (KNN) The International Agency's World Energy Employment 2024 report reveals significant expansion in energy sector employment, with clean energy initiatives leading the charge.

Total energy employment reached 34.8 million jobs globally, marking a substantial increase of 1.5 million clean energy positions in 2023.

Clean power sectors accounted for 40 per cent of all energy job growth, reflecting a shifting landscape where clean energy investments now outpace fossil spending by a ratio of nearly 2 to 1.

Solar photovoltaic employment demonstrated remarkable growth, adding over 500,000 workers to reach 4.5 million in 2023.

The power infrastructure sector also showed significant expansion, with grids and storage employment increasing by 230,000 to reach 8 million workers.

An additional 190,000 jobs were created in electrical line expansion and grid digitalisation projects.

China maintained its dominant position in the global energy employment landscape, adding over 800,000 jobs to reach 20.6 million in 2023.

The nation's manufacturing supremacy in clean energy technologies is evident across multiple sectors, commanding 68 per cent of electric vehicle manufacturing jobs, 93 per cent of battery production, 84 per cent of solar PV manufacturing, and 54 per cent of wind turbine manufacturing employment.

India's energy sector demonstrated robust growth, with total employment reaching 8.5 million in 2023, representing approximately 1.5 per cent of the country's workforce.

The nation's power sector employed 3 million workers, split between electricity generation and grid operations. Clean energy investment in India surged by 35 per cent compared to the 2016-2021 average, with solar PV and hydropower leading job creation.

Notably, hydropower employment grew by 19 per cent year-over-year in 2023, driven by major development projects including pumped storage initiatives.

The electric vehicle market continues to reshape employment patterns globally. Manufacturing jobs in this sector nearly tripled between 2019 and 2023, with two-thirds of positions concentrated in China.

India's EV sector, while currently modest with approximately 30,000 workers, is projected to expand significantly, with forecasts suggesting employment will reach 320,000 workers by 2030 in EV and battery manufacturing.

