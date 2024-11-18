Leading With Love: The Clorox Company Foundation Publishes Annual Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) As I reflect on another year of delivering meaningful impact in our communities, our work has hewed closely to our mission and The Clorox Company's purpose - we champion people to be well and thrive, every single day - always leading with love.

For us, this starts with living our values every day, especially“do the right thing” and“put people at the center.” It's about prioritizing people's well-being, fostering supportive and inclusive spaces and making decisions that consider the broader impact on teammates, consumers and communities. We live in dynamic, complex times, but through it all we remain focused on serving others with deep compassion, generosity and allyship.

How does this come to life in our work? The programs we fund champion today's young people with literacy and STEM initiatives that help create a foundation for academic success. Through robust partnerships we also provide resources and mentorship to support youth development. And we help advance racial and environmental justice through education, training, equal access to justice and economic empowerment for marginalized communities.

Leading with love is also a spirit embodied by our teammates, who not only help create new pathways to address societal challenges but do so in a way that seeks to make the world a better place. Last year over half of them contributed through our GIFT campaign, while they also dedicated thousands of hours of their time volunteering for the causes that matter to them most. It's reflected in the support we give to communities impacted by natural disasters as well.

As we prepare to mark our 45th anniversary next year, we will look back with pride on how we've served as a force for good in our communities. While a lot has changed since 1980, one thing has remained constant: our belief in leading with love.

--

Founded in 1980, The Clorox Company Foundation has a mission to foster healthy and inclusive communities so people can be well and thrive. Learn more and check out this year's report here .