Amir Departs Brazil, Heads To Costa Rica

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left today Rio de Janeiro in the Federative Republic of Brazil, after participating in the G20 Summit, heading to San José, the capital of the Republic of Costa Rica on an official visit. HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.