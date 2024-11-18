Selection Of Applicants To Perform Hajj By Electronic Sorting On Wednesday: Awqaf Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has announced that the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department will conduct the electronic sorting process to select applicants to perform Hajj this year 1446 AH on Wednesday.

The Ministry said in a statement that the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department after completing the sorting process, will send approvals via text messages (SMS) to the people whose applications to perform Hajj have been accepted, to enable them to contact and register with the offices of the approved Hajj campaigns, and complete the required procedures.

It noted that the approval messages will continue for a week.

It added that the approvals are given for a period of one week only, during which registration must be made with one of the approved campaigns listed in the electronic Hajj and Umrah Affairs Management System via the website:

The Ministry of Endowments urged all those who will be accepted to review the prices and services provided by the campaigns.

It stated that the number of applications registered in the Hajj system, and those wishing to perform Hajj this year, reached (12,727) applications.

The Ministry invited those who registered to perform Hajj as well as the public, to contact the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department hotline (132) for any inquiries or comments.