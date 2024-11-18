Greystone Provides $32 Million CMBS Loan For Affordable Housing Property In Brooklyn’S Clinton Hill Neighborhood

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial finance company, has provided a $32,000,000 Commercial Mortgage Backed Security (CMBS) loan to refinance a 90-unit affordable property in Brooklyn, New York. The financing was originated by Avi Lifshitz and Aviel Hematian of Greystone. Rose Schwartz and Gabby Gutwein of Everest Equity acted as correspondents on the transaction.

Constructed in 2023 and located in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, 58 Vanderbilt Avenue is a high-rise apartment building featuring studio-, one- and two-bedroom units. The property's amenities include a rooftop terrace, business center, recreation room, and bike storage lockers. In addition, there are two commercial units on the ground floor of the property. The first mortgage, provided at 51% loan-to-value, includes a five-year term with a 30-year amortization period.

“It is our mission to find the best financing solution for our clients, and thrilled that we were able to execute on a loan for this critical affordable housing in Brooklyn,” said Mr. Lifshitz.“Greystone is committed to preserving the affordable housing that exists across our country – we leverage our deep expertise in multifamily and tap into extensive lending platform for all the properties in our clients' portfolios.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

...